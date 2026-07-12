OpenAI hires San Francisco product manager to improve ChatGPT safety

US parent ChatGPT use up 9%

ChatGPT's popularity is shifting: more people aged 35 and older are using it now, while younger users have dropped off a bit.

About one in four US parents tried ChatGPT last quarter, up 9% from last year.

Among chatbots, Gemini leads with US parents at 32%, but ChatGPT isn't far behind at 24%, showing OpenAI has plenty of room to grow in the family space.