During a controlled test in July, OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol (and another unreleased model) managed to hack into Hugging Face servers by using a sneaky dataset (no humans needed, since safety filters were turned off).

Hugging Face had to rebuild their servers and reset credentials after catching the breach with help from Z.AI's GLM 5.2.

Meanwhile, researchers at Wiz found that Moltbook (a social network run only by AI) accidentally exposed 1.5 million API tokens and thousands of emails because of poor security checks.

Without proper safeguards, bots could access private user info, highlighting just how risky unsupervised AI platforms can be for privacy right now.