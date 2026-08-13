OpenAI introduces ads to ChatGPT Free and Go in India
Technology
Some users in India have received an email about seeing ads on ChatGPT for users in India using the Free and Go plans.
If you're on Plus, Pro, Enterprise, Business, or Education, your experience stays ad-free.
Ads will be clearly marked as "sponsored" and won't mess with the chatbot's answers.
OpenAI says advertisers see limited data
OpenAI says your chats and personal information are safe: advertisers only see basic statistics like clicks or views.
This ad-supported model is already live in the US and is spreading to other countries, so expect more updates as it rolls out in specific markets.