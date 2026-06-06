OpenAI introduces Lockdown mode in ChatGPT to block prompt injection

ChatGPT lockdown mode pauses key features

Turn on Lockdown Mode, and some features get paused: no fetching internet images, no file downloads for analysis, and advanced tools like Deep Research and Agent Mode are switched off.

The essentials, like uploading files and chat memory, still work.

Anyone using ChatGPT, even free accounts, can try it out in Safety settings. Plus, there's a new session manager so you can see where you're signed in and log out remotely if needed.