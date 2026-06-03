OpenAI's new AI tools target office jobs

OpenAI has expanded its enterprise AI offerings with six new Codex plugins. The tools are aimed at automating a range of professional tasks, including those typically performed by bankers, sales teams, product designers, and analysts. This move highlights the growing trend of AI technology moving beyond software development into mainstream office work.

User growth Codex now boasts over 5M weekly active users OpenAI's Codex now boasts over five million weekly active users, a number that has increased more than six-fold since the launch of its desktop app in February. While software developers still make up the majority of users, knowledge workers now account for around 20% of OpenAI's user base and are growing at an even faster rate.

Plugin capabilities New plugins cover a range of professional tasks The six new plugins from OpenAI cover data analytics, creative production, sales, product design, equity investing, and investment banking. Instead of being simple chatbots, these plugins combine instructions, integrations, and contextual information to help Codex perform tasks similar to the work done by professionals in those fields. The company says these tools are ready to use from day one but can be further improved when businesses customize them for their own workflows.

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