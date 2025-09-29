Next Article
OpenAI introduces parental controls to ChatGPT
Technology
OpenAI just launched parental controls for ChatGPT, giving parents a way to oversee how their teens use the chatbot.
The feature is live on the web now and coming soon to mobile, aiming to keep things safer while still respecting privacy.
How it works
Parents and teens can now link accounts—this means sensitive content gets blocked automatically, and parents can set Quiet Hours or turn off voice and image features.
Parents won't see chat histories, but they'll get notified if there's a serious safety concern.
There's also a new resource hub with tips for talking about AI at home, all designed to help families use ChatGPT more responsibly.