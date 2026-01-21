OpenAI is bringing ads to ChatGPT soon
Technology
OpenAI has started offering ads in ChatGPT to dozens of advertisers, aiming to generate revenue to help fund the high costs of developing the technology.
A small group of advertisers will get early access, each spending less than $1 million over a few weeks to test things out.
How the ads will work (and why it matters)
Instead of charging for clicks, OpenAI will price these ads based on how many people see them—a big shift from its usual subscription model.
The first wave launches in early February 2026, with OpenAI handling ad sales directly for now while it builds self-serve tools.
This move follows earlier hints about ads and could help OpenAI stay financially strong as it eyes a possible IPO.