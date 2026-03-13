OpenAI is building a GitHub alternative

Frequent outages and glitches on GitHub, such as a series of incidents in December 2025 that together caused more than six hours of degraded service, have slowed down teams at OpenAI and other large GitHub customers. These headaches made OpenAI realize they need something more dependable for their own work (and maybe yours too).

Potential impact on developer community and competition landscape

Microsoft bought GitHub back in 2018, and is used by tens of millions of developers and hosts tools like GitHub Copilot.

Even though Microsoft has a significant investment in OpenAI, the two are starting to look like rivals.

If OpenAI launches its own platform, it could seriously shake up where developers choose to host their code: heat up competition between these tech giants.