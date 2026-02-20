OpenAI is building smart speaker, glasses to take on Apple, Amazon
OpenAI (the folks behind ChatGPT) is working on a new line of AI-powered devices after buying io Products for $6.5 billion.
Jony Ive and his design firm LoveFrom are involved in designing potential OpenAI devices, with over 200 people building screen-free hardware like a smart speaker that can recognize objects and understand its surroundings.
Smart speaker to cost between $200 and $300
The smart speaker will likely cost between $200 and $300, though reports conflict on timing: some reports say it may not ship until February 2027 at the earliest.
Smart glasses are also in the pipeline, aiming for a 2028 launch.
Even though OpenAI now owns io Products, Jony Ive's team at LoveFrom will keep steering the creative side.
OpenAI aims to compete with tech giants
OpenAI wants to take on Amazon Echo and Apple HomePod by adding advanced vision features to its speaker.
For smart glasses, Meta's Ray-Bans have seen strong success in camera-based streaming, but Apple and Google aren't far behind with their own projects.