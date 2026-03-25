OpenAI is investing $1 billion in AI for health Technology Mar 25, 2026

OpenAI (the ChatGPT folks) just announced a nearly $1 billion push to tackle deadly diseases using artificial intelligence.

Jacob Trefethen will lead the foundation's Alzheimer's research program, which will dig into biological data and work on treatments for illnesses like Alzheimer's, which is getting special attention.

CEO Sam Altman shared that they're excited about the potential of AI to accelerate disease research and improve treatment outcomes, while also warning about potential societal risks.