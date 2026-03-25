OpenAI is investing $1 billion in AI for health
OpenAI (the ChatGPT folks) just announced a nearly $1 billion push to tackle deadly diseases using artificial intelligence.
Jacob Trefethen will lead the foundation's Alzheimer's research program, which will dig into biological data and work on treatments for illnesses like Alzheimer's, which is getting special attention.
CEO Sam Altman shared that they're excited about the potential of AI to accelerate disease research and improve treatment outcomes, while also warning about potential societal risks.
Understanding AI's impact on jobs and society
OpenAI isn't stopping at health: it's also looking at how AI is changing jobs and society.
The foundation plans to team up with economists and policymakers to track how automation affects different industries, and Wojciech Zaremba will lead efforts focused on understanding risks from advanced AI.