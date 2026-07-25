OpenAI launches $230 Codex micro programmable macro pad sold out

Codex Micro features six translucent Agent Keys that light up to show what your AI is doing (idle, working, waiting for input, finished, or has encountered an error) and six customizable Command Keys for quick actions like starting chats or approving requests.

There's also a rotary dial to tweak how much "reasoning" your agent uses and a joystick for debugging or reviewing code.

It connects via Bluetooth or USB-C and works on both Mac and Windows.