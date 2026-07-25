OpenAI launches $230 Codex micro programmable macro pad sold out
OpenAI just launched the Codex Micro, a $230 programmable macro pad built for fans of its AI coding agent, Codex.
Created with Work Louder and sold through OpenAI Supply Co. it's designed to make multitasking with AI smoother and speed up coding.
The device sold out in under 24 hours, a sign that the Codex community (now 5 million strong weekly) is pretty excited.
Codex Micro Agent keys show status
Codex Micro features six translucent Agent Keys that light up to show what your AI is doing (idle, working, waiting for input, finished, or has encountered an error) and six customizable Command Keys for quick actions like starting chats or approving requests.
There's also a rotary dial to tweak how much "reasoning" your agent uses and a joystick for debugging or reviewing code.
It connects via Bluetooth or USB-C and works on both Mac and Windows.