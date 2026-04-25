OpenAI has launched a "Bio Bug Bounty" program, offering a reward of $25,000 for security researchers who can bypass the safety measures of its new AI model, GPT-5.5 . The initiative is part of OpenAI's efforts to ensure AI safety and is one of the first cases where a major tech company is using external adversarial testing for this purpose.

Program details 'Universal jailbreak' prompt needed for biosafety challenge The Bio Bug Bounty program, which opened for applications on April 23, challenges participants to find a universal "jailbreak" prompt. This prompt should be able to get the model to answer all five questions in a biosafety challenge without triggering any moderation response. The task has to be done from a clean chat session, with no prior conversation or context that could influence the model's responses.

Reward structure Partial successes may also be rewarded The first researcher to achieve a complete universal jailbreak across all five questions will be rewarded with $25,000. OpenAI may also reward partial successes at its discretion, although the amounts have not been specified. The company has said that applications for the program will close on June 22, 2026, and will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

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