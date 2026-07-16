OpenAI launches $70 ChatGPT basketball and merch to spark creativity
Technology
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, just launched a $70 basketball as part of its "Pause. Play. Prompt." campaign.
The idea? Get people off their screens and spark creativity in real life, not just online.
Along with the ball, there's also a mini keyboard and a quarter-zip sweater featuring motivational phrases.
ChatGPT ball made from 100% rubber
The ChatGPT basketball is made from 100% rubber, so it's tough enough for outdoor games (no worries about rain or scuffs).
The rest of the collection includes things like a $175 sweater that features "research" in cursive, all aiming to blend OpenAI's techy brand with some real-world inspiration for anyone who loves both AI and staying active.