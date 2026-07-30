OpenAI launches academic researchers program offering 100,000 scientists free access
Technology
OpenAI just kicked off its Academic Researchers program, offering 100,000 scientists free use of top-tier AI models by 2027.
The goal? Help researchers in science, engineering, and math tackle big challenges, like testing new ideas and prepping grant proposals, using powerful AI tools.
OpenAI program includes GPT-5.6 and Codex
The program starts with 10,000 participants this summer and will grow to 100,000.
Each researcher gets access to models like GPT-5.6 and can invite up to four teammates.
They'll also get upgraded research features: think bigger context windows, more usage limits, coding help with Codex, and easy integration with scientific databases.
Plus, OpenAI promises strong privacy: your data won't be used to train its models by default.