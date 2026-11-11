OpenAI launches business hub for ChatGPT with verified profiles, agents
OpenAI just dropped Business Hub for ChatGPT, a new feature that lets companies set up verified profiles, update their information, and create and launch a specialized business agent to answer your questions.
The goal? Smoother, more helpful interactions when you reach out to brands on the platform.
OpenAI pivots after e-commerce push failed
With Business Hub, companies get access to analytics (think profile views and website clicks) so they can see what's working.
To unlock these tools, businesses have to go through a verification process that varies by market.
This move comes after OpenAI's earlier e-commerce push didn't pan out; now it's aiming for ChatGPT to become a go-to spot for discovering products and businesses, kind of like Google, but powered by AI chat.