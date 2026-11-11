OpenAI launches 'Businesses in ChatGPT' beta for eligible US businesses
OpenAI just rolled out "Businesses in ChatGPT" (in beta), turning ChatGPT into a place where you can discover and interact with businesses directly.
Now, eligible e-commerce and online service businesses in the US can claim their profiles, update details, and get insights on how people are engaging with them.
Plus, new Business Agents make chatting with companies feel more natural.
OpenAI says chats remain private
Businesses can verify their info for smoother customer chats, while Shopify stores connect easily for quick setup.
OpenAI promises your privacy is safe: conversations aren't shared with businesses, and any insights given are fully aggregated.
This could shake up how brands connect with users online, all while keeping things secure for everyone.