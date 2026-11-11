OpenAI launches businesses in ChatGPT beta with business hub access
OpenAI just dropped a new beta feature called Businesses in ChatGPT, making it easier for companies to connect with customers right on the platform.
Now, brands can manage their profiles through the Business Hub and keep information fresh for ChatGPT's 1.2 billion people who use ChatGPT each week.
AI business agents answer product pricing
The big highlight: AI-powered Business Agents that answer questions about products and pricing, starting with US e-commerce and online services.
Companies can even boost their agents' visibility (clearly marked as sponsored).
OpenAI says your privacy is safe (only general insights are shared, not private chats) and it plans to expand these tools to more markets and business categories over time.