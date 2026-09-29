OpenAI launches ChatGPT built for finance powered by GPT-6 Astra
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a new version of ChatGPT built for the finance world.
Powered by GPT-6 Astra, this tool is designed to help financial pros with research, modeling, and client-facing materials, basically making their day-to-day work smoother and smarter.
ChatGPT connects to 50+ financial apps
This ChatGPT connects to more than 50 financial apps and taps into big databases like LSEG News and Crunchbase for company info.
Plus, with partnerships like S&P Capital IQ and MSCI, users can log in using existing accounts.
There are handy features for managing permissions, custom templates in Excel or PowerPoint, and strong security, so teams can work together without worrying about data leaks.