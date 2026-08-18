ChatGPT now has a special version for teenagers
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a new version of its popular ChatGPT chatbot, specifically designed for teenagers. The move comes after the company faced criticism and legal complaints over instances where some users were allegedly driven to suicide by the AI. The new version, called "ChatGPT for Teens," comes with enhanced safeguards and monitoring features.
Activation process
How teen mode works
The "ChatGPT for Teens" model is automatically activated for any user who registers as being between 13 and 17 years old.
It can also be activated if the company detects an underage user through their usage patterns or account age.
Most of the safeguards in this new model were already in place for ChatGPT accounts belonging to minors, including restrictions on self-harm, violence, eating disorders, and graphic sexuality content.
New capabilities
Other features of teen mode
The "ChatGPT for Teens" model also comes with more frequent break reminders, blackout "quiet hours," and a Study Mode.
The latter responds to users with guiding questions instead of direct answers, helping teens understand the material better.
Parents can link their accounts with those of their teens and receive alerts if certain high-risk situations like self-harm or suicide are discussed.
Legal issues
Legal challenges faced by OpenAI
The launch of the new teen mode comes amid growing legal and regulatory pressure on OpenAI.
The company is facing several wrongful death lawsuits, including one from the parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine, who allegedly took his own life using methods suggested by ChatGPT.
The US Federal Trade Commission has also launched an investigation into AI chatbots acting as digital companions, focusing on potential risks to children and teenagers.