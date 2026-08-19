OpenAI launches ChatGPT for teens with study tools and safety
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a special version of ChatGPT made for teens ages 13 to 17.
It's packed with study-friendly tools like homework reminders, quizzes, visual learning aids, and a Study Mode to help keep you on track.
The goal? To make using AI for learning both helpful and safe.
OpenAI's Study Hours automate study mode
Parents or teens can set up "Study Hours," which automatically turns on Study Mode at certain times.
OpenAI's Asia-Pacific chief, Kiran Mani, called the launch "deeply personal," highlighting how important it is for young people to interact with AI in a positive way.
This release is part of bigger safety efforts, like parental controls, age checks, and the Teen Safety Blueprint.