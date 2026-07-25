OpenAI launches ChatGPT Health in US to connect medical records
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a Health feature for ChatGPT in the US letting you securely connect your medical records and Apple Health data.
Available on all plans for the web and iOS, it pulls info from hospital portals, wearables, and health apps into one spot so you can easily keep tabs on your health trends.
ChatGPT health: AI insights, data encrypted
With AI-powered insights, you can see how things like sleep or exercise are affecting you and spot changes in lab results over time.
All your data is encrypted and never used for ads or training AI models.
You can update or delete old info anytime, giving you more control over your health while keeping things private.