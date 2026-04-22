OpenAI launches ChatGPT Images 2.0 improving scientific diagrams and charts
OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT Images 2.0, making it way easier to create spot-on charts and scientific diagrams.
The update is all about following user instructions better, working in more languages, and helping professionals get the visuals they need, just as OpenAI gears up for a possible IPO and ramps up competition with rivals like Anthropic.
OpenAI shuts down Sora video tool
Adele Li from the ChatGPT Images team shared that this version is especially handy for teachers and researchers who rely on detailed layouts or complex diagrams.
Paid users also get longer computing time now, so they can make even more intricate images.
With over 1 billion images made every week by hundreds of millions of weekly active ChatGPT users, OpenAI is focusing its energy here, so much so that it recently shut down its Sora video tool.