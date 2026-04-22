OpenAI launches ChatGPT Images 2.0 improving scientific diagrams and charts

OpenAI shuts down Sora video tool

Adele Li from the ChatGPT Images team shared that this version is especially handy for teachers and researchers who rely on detailed layouts or complex diagrams.

Paid users also get longer computing time now, so they can make even more intricate images.

With over 1 billion images made every week by hundreds of millions of weekly active ChatGPT users, OpenAI is focusing its energy here, so much so that it recently shut down its Sora video tool.