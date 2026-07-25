OpenAI launches ChatGPT work fetching Gmail, Slack, Google Drive, Salesforce
OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT Work, a new AI tool that's all about making work life easier.
Instead of you having to copy-paste or dig through emails and files, ChatGPT Work can pull info from Gmail, Slack, Google Drive, and Salesforce on its own.
It handles complicated tasks step by step: just set your goal and it delivers the finished result, only coming back when it needs your decision.
ChatGPT work handles multi step projects
ChatGPT Work is built to take over multi-step projects (think prepping reports or gathering notes from different apps) all in one go.
You can ask for things like presentations or Word documents, request changes without starting over, and get everything in a single chat thread.
No extra logins or setups needed; this tool helps you stay productive by handling time-consuming workflows autonomously.