OpenAI launches ChatGPT Work to create documents, presentations and websites
OpenAI just launched ChatGPT Work, a new AI tool that blends its chatbot and coding features to help you whip up documents, presentations, and even websites.
Powered by the latest GPT-5.6 model, it's designed to go head-to-head with Anthropic's Claude Cowork.
OpenAI's GPT-5.6 fast and budget-friendly
ChatGPT Work is made for people in all kinds of jobs (even if you don't code), making it easy to automate tricky tasks.
OpenAI says GPT-5.6 is fast and budget-friendly, with three different sizes depending on what you need.
Product manager Ty Geri described it as fast and inexpensive, while analyst Max Weinbach points out that even the smaller versions perform almost as well as the bigger ones but cost less.
There are also a new desktop app and website-building tools, now rolling out to Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users, with more access coming soon.