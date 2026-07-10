OpenAI launches ChatGPT Work to create documents, presentations and websites

OpenAI's GPT-5.6 fast and budget-friendly

ChatGPT Work is made for people in all kinds of jobs (even if you don't code), making it easy to automate tricky tasks.

OpenAI says GPT-5.6 is fast and budget-friendly, with three different sizes depending on what you need.

Product manager Ty Geri described it as fast and inexpensive, while analyst Max Weinbach points out that even the smaller versions perform almost as well as the bigger ones but cost less.

There are also a new desktop app and website-building tools, now rolling out to Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users, with more access coming soon.