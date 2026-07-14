OpenAI launches ChatGPT work using Codex, automating apps and tasks
OpenAI just dropped ChatGPT Work, an AI assistant made to help professionals (and honestly, anyone juggling tasks) get things done faster and smarter.
It taps into Codex tech to access your apps and files, so you can whip up documents, spreadsheets, and presentations (even web apps) without breaking a sweat.
Plus it connects with tools like Google Workspace, Microsoft 360 tools, and Slack to automate your daily grind.
ChatGPT work free on desktops
ChatGPT Work lets you multitask across platforms like Gmail and Teams: think automating workflows, scheduling tasks, analyzing data, or sharing projects via URLs.
Powered by OpenAI's latest GPT 5.6 models (Sol, Teraa, and Luna), it aims for a sweet spot between speed and affordability.
Right now it's free on desktop for Mac and Windows; Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users are starting to see it on web and mobile too.
Plus and Business users will get access soon.