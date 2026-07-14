OpenAI launches ChatGPT work using Codex, automating apps and tasks

OpenAI just dropped ChatGPT Work, an AI assistant made to help professionals (and honestly, anyone juggling tasks) get things done faster and smarter.

It taps into Codex tech to access your apps and files, so you can whip up documents, spreadsheets, and presentations (even web apps) without breaking a sweat.

Plus it connects with tools like Google Workspace, Microsoft 360 tools, and Slack to automate your daily grind.