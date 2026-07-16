OpenAI launches Codex Micro $230 mini keyboard with Work Louder
OpenAI just launched Codex Micro, its first-ever hardware gadget, a $230 mini keyboard built with Work Louder.
It's designed to make life easier for developers using OpenAI's Codex AI coding assistant, packing 13 mechanical keys, a touch sensor, a rotary dial, and a joystick into a compact package.
Codex Micro shows AI agent status
Codex Micro acts as a "command center for agentic work": six color-coded keys show what your AI agents are up to (like green for new messages or red for errors), and you can trigger things like debugging right from the device.
There are also 32 swappable icon keycaps so you can personalize your setup.
This launch comes as OpenAI is rumored to be working on more hardware, including a screenless smart speaker, though Apple is taking it to court over alleged trade secret theft.