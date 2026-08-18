OpenAI launches computer history tool for ChatGPT on Mac

The feature is coming soon to Switzerland, the UK and the European Economic Area too. It uses macOS accessibility tools but skips private browsing and doesn't touch your microphone or audio.

Your activity logs get processed by OpenAI and are written back to your Mac as plain-text Markdown memory files, while raw event files are deleted after 48 hours and aren't used to train AI models.

If privacy is on your mind: other Mac apps could see these logs since they aren't encrypted, but you can pause tracking any time or block certain apps or sites from being recorded.