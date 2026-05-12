OpenAI launches Daybreak with Cloudflare Oracle and Cisco for cybersecurity

Daybreak runs on GPT-5.5 and GPT-5.5-Cyber

Daybreak runs on OpenAI's latest models like GPT-5.5 and a special cybersecurity version called GPT-5.5-Cyber. It can spot software bugs, check code for safety issues, validate patches, and model threats, all things that keep hackers out.

There are three versions: one for general use, one for trusted teams with extra access, and one made just for cybersecurity work.

This builds on OpenAI's earlier tools that already helped fix over 3,000 security flaws earlier, showing they're serious about safer tech for everyone.