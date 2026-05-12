OpenAI launches Daybreak with Cloudflare Oracle and Cisco for cybersecurity
OpenAI just dropped Daybreak, a fresh AI initiative focused on making online security stronger and faster.
Announced by CEO Sam Altman on X, Daybreak is being built with help from Cloudflare, Oracle, and Cisco to help companies stay ahead of cyber threats.
Daybreak runs on GPT-5.5 and GPT-5.5-Cyber
Daybreak runs on OpenAI's latest models like GPT-5.5 and a special cybersecurity version called GPT-5.5-Cyber. It can spot software bugs, check code for safety issues, validate patches, and model threats, all things that keep hackers out.
There are three versions: one for general use, one for trusted teams with extra access, and one made just for cybersecurity work.
This builds on OpenAI's earlier tools that already helped fix over 3,000 security flaws earlier, showing they're serious about safer tech for everyone.