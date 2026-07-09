OpenAI launches enterprise ChatGPT 5.6 Sol, Altman cites 54% gains
Technology
OpenAI just launched ChatGPT 5.6 Sol, its latest AI chatbot built specifically for companies.
CEO Sam Altman says it's now 54% more efficient at agentic coding tasks than other models, so businesses can get more done while saving on computing costs.
Altman pitches enterprise ROI after review
Altman is pitching this update as a way for companies to see better results and faster performance from their AI tools: "We want to be the best, most dependable, most reliable partner with the best ROI for enterprises."
The launch follows a government review that helped strengthen safety features and boosted collaboration with regulators.