OpenAI launches free OpenAI Verify to detect OpenAI made images
OpenAI released a free tool called OpenAI Verify that helps you figure out if an image was made by AI.
It uses two smart detection methods (C2PA Content Credentials and SynthID), with SynthID designed to still work even if the image has been cropped or edited, making it a useful way to check image provenance.
Public upload detects OpenAI model signals
Anyone can use OpenAI Verify without signing up: just upload an image, and the tool checks for signals showing if it was created with OpenAI models like ChatGPT or Codex.
If those signals are missing, though, it doesn't always mean the image isn't AI; editing can strip metadata, while the watermark may still survive some screenshots, crops, and format conversions.
For now, it only spots images made by OpenAI's own tools, but it's a handy way to double-check what you're seeing online.