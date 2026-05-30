OpenAI launches free OpenAI Verify to detect OpenAI made images

Public upload detects OpenAI model signals

Anyone can use OpenAI Verify without signing up: just upload an image, and the tool checks for signals showing if it was created with OpenAI models like ChatGPT or Codex.

If those signals are missing, though, it doesn't always mean the image isn't AI; editing can strip metadata, while the watermark may still survive some screenshots, crops, and format conversions.

For now, it only spots images made by OpenAI's own tools, but it's a handy way to double-check what you're seeing online.