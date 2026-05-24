OpenAI launches free public verifier with Google SynthID partnership
OpenAI launched a free public image verification tool and partnered with Google to add SynthID watermarking.
Right now, the verification tool only detects images generated with ChatGPT, the OpenAI API, or Codex, but OpenAI is planning to expand.
The tech behind it includes SynthID (an invisible watermark built with Google) and C2PA (a metadata tag inside the image file).
SynthID persists and C2PA metadata editable
You can upload PNG, JPG, or WEBP images to spot these signals. SynthID sticks around even if you resize or screenshot the image, while C2PA adds information that can be changed by others.
For best results, crop screenshots closely around the image and avoid uploading files that contain multiple images.
These tools make things more transparent but are not perfect. Images from other AI generators might still slip through.