OpenAI launches free public verifier with Google SynthID partnership

SynthID persists and C2PA metadata editable

You can upload PNG, JPG, or WEBP images to spot these signals. SynthID sticks around even if you resize or screenshot the image, while C2PA adds information that can be changed by others.

For best results, crop screenshots closely around the image and avoid uploading files that contain multiple images.

These tools make things more transparent but are not perfect. Images from other AI generators might still slip through.