OpenAI launches Frontier, its 1st enterprise AI platform

Frontier gives AI agents a shared understanding of business context—think employee IDs, onboarding steps, feedback loops, and strict security permissions—all built in for safer collaboration. It's only available to select users right now, with plans to open up access later. Pricing details are still under wraps.

Open standards and performance tools

Unlike rivals that lock you into their own tech (like Anthropic's Claude Cowork), Frontier lets you use agents from OpenAI or other sources using open standards.

It comes with built-in performance tools and real engineers to help set things up.

Big names like Uber, HP, Oracle, and State Farm are already early adopters.