OpenAI launches Frontier, its 1st enterprise AI platform
OpenAI just launched Frontier, its first enterprise-focused AI platform of 2026.
Designed to help companies build, run, and manage smart AI agents across tools like CRMs and internal apps, Frontier aims to make workplace automation smoother and more secure.
The launch happened on February 5.
How does Frontier work?
Frontier gives AI agents a shared understanding of business context—think employee IDs, onboarding steps, feedback loops, and strict security permissions—all built in for safer collaboration.
It's only available to select users right now, with plans to open up access later. Pricing details are still under wraps.
Open standards and performance tools
Unlike rivals that lock you into their own tech (like Anthropic's Claude Cowork), Frontier lets you use agents from OpenAI or other sources using open standards.
It comes with built-in performance tools and real engineers to help set things up.
Big names like Uber, HP, Oracle, and State Farm are already early adopters.