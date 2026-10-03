OpenAI launches GPT-5.3-Codex 25% faster on long tasks, self-debugging self-deploying
Technology
OpenAI just launched GPT-5.3-Codex, its latest AI model that's 25% faster on long tasks and it actually pitched in to help debug and deploy itself during development.
Days before the new model, OpenAI had already released a Mac app for Codex to make using these tools even smoother.
OpenAI offers $10 million API credits
GPT-5.3-Codex isn't just quicker; it scored higher on key tech benchmarks and is rated "high capability" for cybersecurity, helping identify software vulnerabilities more easily.
OpenAI is also rolling out a $10 million API credit program to support security research.
The new model is available with paid ChatGPT plans and works across the Codex app, CLI, IDE extension, and web, so you can try out its upgraded features wherever you are.