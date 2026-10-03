OpenAI launches GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark 15x faster, $200-a-month pro subscription for coders
OpenAI just rolled out GPT-5.3-Codex-Spark, a coding model that's 15 times quicker than the last version.
It's built for real-time feedback and speedy code tweaks, but you'll need a Pro subscription ($200-a-month) to access it.
While it's super fast for quick coding tasks, it's not as strong in cybersecurity as the main Codex model.
Codex-Spark Cerebras-powered, OpenAI aims deeper reasoning
Codex-Spark was made with Cerebras and runs on its powerful Wafer Scale Engine 3 chip.
If lots of people are online at once, you might notice slower access during peak hours.
The model shines when it comes to finishing tasks fast but isn't as advanced at complex software engineering.
OpenAI says they're working on combining this speed with deeper reasoning tools, so coders can get both quick answers and more thoughtful help in one place.