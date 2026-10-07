OpenAI launches GPT-5.4 mini and nano as faster, cheaper alternatives
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out GPT-5.4 mini and nano, two new AI models that are quicker, more affordable, and nearly as powerful as GPT-5.4 full model.
They are built for busy tasks like coding help or handling lots of data at once, making them a great fit for apps that need speedy responses.
GPT-5.4 mini scores 54.38% and 60%
The mini model outperforms the last version in key benchmarks (scoring 54.38% on SWE-bench Pro and 60% on Terminal-Bench 2.0), while the nano is all about fast, simple jobs like sorting info or extracting data.
Pricing is super competitive: $0.75 per million input tokens for mini and just $0.20 for nano, way cheaper than before.
OpenAI says this move is all about making advanced AI tools more accessible without cutting corners on performance or speed.