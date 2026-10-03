OpenAI launches GPT-5.4 mini and nano delivering speed and affordability
Technology
OpenAI is releasing its new GPT-5.4 mini and nano AI models, designed to be both speedy and affordable.
The mini model is now more than twice as fast as GPT-5 mini: great for things like coding assistants or apps where quick replies matter.
Even better, it performs almost on par with the full-size model in key benchmarks.
OpenAI prices mini $0.75/per1M nano $0.20/per1M
The new models are much more budget-friendly: GPT-5.4 mini costs $0.75 per 1 million input tokens ($4.50 per 1 million output), while the nano model is just $0.20 per 1 million input tokens ($1.25 per 1 million output).
OpenAI says this move is about making powerful AI tools available to more developers and businesses, without sacrificing quality or speed.