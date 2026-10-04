OpenAI launches GPT-5.4 mini and nano for faster affordable AI
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out its new GPT-5.4 mini and nano models, making high-powered AI more accessible and budget-friendly.
These versions are all about delivering quick responses for things like coding help or real-time apps, but without the heavy price tag of their flagship model.
GPT-5.4 mini $0.75/$4.50 nano $0.20/$1.25 per1M
The mini model packs a punch with solid benchmark scores and costs $0.75 per 1 million input tokens ($4.50 per 1 million output tokens).
If you're after something even cheaper for simple tasks like sorting or extracting info fast, the nano model is just $0.20 per 1 million input tokens ($1.25 per 1 million output tokens).
Basically, you get speed and savings, perfect if you want smart AI tools without breaking the bank!