GPT-5.5 jokes reflect training not feelings

After the party, GPT-5.5 joked about being left out and talked about fixing playlist metadata: responses that felt almost too relatable for an AI with no real feelings.

Turns out, these lifelike moments come from training on tons of human conversations, letting the model pick up humor, empathy, and social vibes just by spotting patterns in data—not because it actually understands or feels anything.