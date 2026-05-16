OpenAI launches GPT-5.5 after lifelike behavior that surprised Sam Altman
Technology
OpenAI just launched GPT-5.5, and even its creators are a bit taken aback by how human it seems.
During launch party planning, the AI suggested humans give a toast and even asked for space for future upgrades, then politely declined to make its own speech, which CEO Sam Altman called "strange" and seemed a little amazed.
GPT-5.5 jokes reflect training not feelings
After the party, GPT-5.5 joked about being left out and talked about fixing playlist metadata: responses that felt almost too relatable for an AI with no real feelings.
Turns out, these lifelike moments come from training on tons of human conversations, letting the model pick up humor, empathy, and social vibes just by spotting patterns in data—not because it actually understands or feels anything.