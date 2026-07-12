OpenAI launches GPT-5.6 Bio bug bounty offering up to 47L

OpenAI seeks cross interaction jailbreaks

"Jailbreaking" here means finding ways around the AI's built-in safety controls, basically exposing loopholes that could let users bypass restrictions.

OpenAI wants researchers to look for methods that work across different interactions, not just one-off tricks.

If you applied for the GPT-5.5 bounty last time, you're automatically eligible for this round too, making it easier to join in and help strengthen the system.