OpenAI launches GPT-6 Astra with sharper reasoning and automation

Astra can tackle everything from online research, coding, data analysis, and organizing calendars or CRM updates.

It's rolling out gradually for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users.

If you're a developer, you'll find it on OpenAI's API and Amazon Bedrock.

Bonus: Astra crushed previous benchmarks, scoring 99.9% on ARC-AGI-3 (compared to just 7.8% by its predecessor), so expect some serious upgrade in performance.