OpenAI launches GPT-6 Astra with sharper reasoning and automation
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out GPT-6 Astra, its most advanced AI model so far. It's a big leap from previous-generation GPT-5.6 Sol, now handling tricky computer tasks and pro-level workflows with sharper reasoning and smoother automation, meaning it can do more, with less help from you.
Astra hits 99.9% ARC-AGI-3 benchmark
Astra can tackle everything from online research, coding, data analysis, and organizing calendars or CRM updates.
It's rolling out gradually for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users.
If you're a developer, you'll find it on OpenAI's API and Amazon Bedrock.
Bonus: Astra crushed previous benchmarks, scoring 99.9% on ARC-AGI-3 (compared to just 7.8% by its predecessor), so expect some serious upgrade in performance.