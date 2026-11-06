OpenAI launches GPT-6 Cyber rated Critical to help security teams
Technology
OpenAI just dropped GPT-6 Cyber, a powerful new AI built to help security pros find and fix software bugs before hackers do.
It's rated "Critical" for safety (an upgrade from the last version) and will soon be available to approved users.
GPT-6 Cyber found 81 Firefox flaws
GPT-6 Cyber has already uncovered 81 serious security flaws in Firefox and helped develop working exploits for 948 Linux kernel vulnerabilities, including 588 that were previously unknown.
OpenAI even flagged 304 critical issues to Linux teams, along with suggestions on how to patch them up.
This model is shaping up to be a major ally in keeping our tech safer.