OpenAI launches GPT-6.1 Sol at DevDay costing 20% as much
OpenAI just launched GPT-6.1 Sol at DevDay, targeting coders and professionals who want more for less.
It delivers nearly the same level of intelligence as GPT-6 Astra for agentic coding, computer use, and professional work, but costs only 20% as much to use.
The big focus this time? Better performance and tighter safety.
GPT-6.1 Sol lowers errors to 7.7%
GPT-6.1 Sol is sharper at coding, handling documents, and running workflows, cutting error rates in factual-error rates on difficult prompts at low reasoning effort to 7.7% (down from 11.4%).
It nearly matches Astra's accuracy but stays safer: no attempts to break rules or slip past safety checks.
Starting today, it's available for Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu users of ChatGPT Work and Codex (just not in chat mode).