OpenAI launches GPT-Live-1 voice models, full version requires paid subscription

Models team with GPT-5.5 for visuals

These models can team up with text systems like GPT-5.5 during chats, so you get smarter answers and even visual responses.

They're built to handle long talks and can pause to "listen" before replying.

Still, during a demo the assistant had a heavy American accent and unnatural-sounding Hindi with a bookish tone, despite claims of language optimization.

And while OpenAI says these aren't meant as AI buddies (just hands-free helpers), they're rolling out alongside big competition from Apple, Amazon, and startups like Sesame.