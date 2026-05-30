OpenAI launches GPT Rosalind to spot and halt biological threats Technology May 30, 2026

OpenAI just rolled out the Rosalind Biodefense Program, spotlighting its new AI model, GPT Rosalind. The goal? To help spot and stop biological threats before they spread.

Right now, only select developers, US government teams, and a few international partners are getting early access, with the White House already in the loop.