OpenAI launches GPT Rosalind to spot and halt biological threats
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out the Rosalind Biodefense Program, spotlighting its new AI model, GPT Rosalind. The goal? To help spot and stop biological threats before they spread.
Right now, only select developers, US government teams, and a few international partners are getting early access, with the White House already in the loop.
GPT Rosalind maps disease spread
GPT Rosalind is built to catch signs of outbreaks early, track how diseases might spread, and suggest emergency safety plans.
It's also set up to support everyone from health agencies to scientists working on new treatments.
OpenAI is backing this up with sponsored access for public health projects and strong security steps so the tech isn't misused.