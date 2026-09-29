OpenAI launches Images 2.5, halving latency and adding ChatGPT sketches
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out Images 2.5, its latest tool for creating images that look crisper and load way faster: latency is now cut by one-half compared with Images 2.0.
You can now add your own sketches right inside ChatGPT and use handy templates to whip up images in different formats.
Prompt sharing and GPT-Image-2.5 APIs
Images 2.5 makes it easy to collaborate: users can share prompts along with the images they generate, making group projects smoother whether you're on desktop or mobile.
Plus, OpenAI also launched two new API models: GPT-Image-2.5 Flare (great for quick, high-quality visuals) and GPT-Image-2.5 Sunburst (perfect when you need super-precise edits across multiple steps).