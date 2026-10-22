OpenAI launches Patch the Planet to spot and fix bugs

This move comes after new AI models, like Anthropic's Mythos, have threatened to make old security tools pretty much obsolete.

Recently, OpenAI's own GPT-5.6 Sol model reportedly discovered PHP2Shell bugs in PHP, which is powering as much as 70% of the world's websites.

To help out, OpenAI would devote $1 billion to subsidize access to Daybreak, its cybersecurity auditing platform, for organizations with limited security resources protecting essential services, and has rolled out a GitHub Codex skill designed to check websites to see if they've been compromised by PHP2Shell, showing they're serious about keeping tech safe for everyone.