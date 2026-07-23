OpenAI launches presence for customer support and internal help
Technology
OpenAI just dropped Presence, a platform that lets companies put AI agents to work for things like customer support and internal help.
These AI bots can answer questions, pull up information from company systems, handle simple tasks, and pass on tougher stuff to real people.
Everything runs under company-set rules, with OpenAI engineers currently helping businesses get started.
Presence automates routine requests via APIs
Presence is built for flexibility: businesses can use it for live chat or voice support, automate routine requests, and even connect it with other AI models through APIs.
The idea is to make workflows smoother and free up humans for more interesting work, whether it's answering HR questions or sorting out IT issues.