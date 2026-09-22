OpenAI launches Sol and Luna for coding and clerical tasks
OpenAI just rolled out two fresh models, Sol and Luna, as part of a new series.
Sol is built for heavy-duty coding projects, while Luna is all about handling big batches of clerical work like summarizing documents or pulling up info fast.
Both are designed to be more affordable than previous versions: great news if you're into tech or just want smarter AI tools without breaking the bank.
OpenAI touts 50% API cost cuts
Sol and Luna promise to slash API costs by 50% compared to the older 5.6 series thanks to improvements in caching and inference.
OpenAI says Sol now makes half as many mistakes as before, reaching Astra-level reliability at much lower cost, and both beat out rivals like Anthropic's Fable and Opus.
You can already use them through ChatGPT API, and soon Luna will be available on desktop, and for Free and Go users. It's all part of OpenAI's push to make powerful AI more accessible for everyone.