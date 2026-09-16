OpenAI launches sponsored agents and ChatGPT Ads Manager for marketers
OpenAI just dropped fresh AI features for marketers, making ad campaigns a lot smarter and easier to run.
The big highlights? Sponsored Agents, so you can actually chat with business-sponsored agents inside ChatGPT, and the ChatGPT Ads Manager plugin that helps businesses create and manage ads using natural-language prompts.
Ads Manager suggests text and images
Sponsored Agents let you interact directly with business-sponsored agents in ChatGPT, making it easier to start conversations with business-sponsored agents and visit a business' website after interacting with ads in ChatGPT.
The ChatGPT Ads Manager plugin suggests text and images that fit your campaign goals, plus it can translate or tweak content based on the conversation.
OpenAI is teaming up with HubSpot and Shopify too, so more businesses can plug these tools into their storefronts: Shopify users get access internationally in markets where ChatGPT Ads is available, beginning September 23.