OpenAI launches sponsored agents and ChatGPT Ads Manager for marketers

Sponsored Agents let you interact directly with business-sponsored agents in ChatGPT, making it easier to start conversations with business-sponsored agents and visit a business' website after interacting with ads in ChatGPT.

The ChatGPT Ads Manager plugin suggests text and images that fit your campaign goals, plus it can translate or tweak content based on the conversation.

OpenAI is teaming up with HubSpot and Shopify too, so more businesses can plug these tools into their storefronts: Shopify users get access internationally in markets where ChatGPT Ads is available, beginning September 23.