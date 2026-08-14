OpenAI launches ultrafast mode for GPT-5.6 Sol AI 14x faster
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a new Ultrafast mode for its GPT-5.6 Sol AI, making it 14 times faster than before: think up to 750 tokens per second.
That means way quicker responses and smoother interactions.
Ultrafast limited rollout with Cerebras
Right now, Ultrafast is only available to a handful of users, thanks to OpenAI teaming up with chip maker Cerebras. Wider access is coming as they scale up.
OpenAI says this speed boost will be super handy for things like customer support, handling emergencies, analyzing markets, and streamlining online shopping.
OpenAI says ultrafast sets benchmark
OpenAI believes Ultrafast sets a new benchmark in AI processing speed, even as rivals like Anthropic are rolling out their own fast modes.
They're pretty confident this upgrade stands out for both speed and usefulness.